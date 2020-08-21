Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

SOMSD Appoints Asst. Supt. of Access & Equity, Among Other Personnel Changes and Additions

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeAug-21-2020

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education approved the following personnel changes at its regular meeting on August 17, 2020. Appointments marked with a “*” are listed as pending certification from the New Jersey Department of Education. The full list is included in resolution 4037.

Retirements

  • Jean Anello, secretary, effective October 1 after 18 years of service.
  • Paula Bethea, a guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, effective September 1 after 32 years. 
  • Deborah Blumenthal, a speech/language specialist, effective January 1, 2021, after 25 years.
  • Elizabeth Brinkerhoff, confidential secretary, effective January 1 after 10 years.
  • Catherine Campbell, library media specialist at South Mountain, effective November 1 after eight years.
  • Richard Saporita, English teacher at Columbia High School, effective September 1 after 12 years.
  • Desiree Spriggs, language-arts teacher at Maplewood Middle School, effective September 1 after 20 years.

Resignations

  • Colleen Powers, school social worker at Seth Boyden Elementary School, effective October 10.
  • Thomas Shea, Safety & Security Director for the school district, effective October 10.

Rescinded

  • Rebecca Zielinski, special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, appointment rescinded.

Appointments

  • Lakiesha Beaubrun, special-education teacher at Clinton Elementary School, replaces Pierreline Bonheur, who was transferred.
  • Joanna Carluccio, English/language arts teacher at Maplewood Middle School, replaces Desiree Spriggs, who retired.
  • Winona Clark, school bus aide, replaces Peter Taylor, who was promoted.
  • Kristin D’Alconzo, special-education teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, replaces Nancy Dattelkramer.
  • James Dyer, English teacher at Columbia High School, replaces Richard Saporita, who retired.
  • Aaron Henry, school bus aide, fills a new position.
  • Juliana Kays,* Spanish teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces Drew Krumholz, who resigned.
  • Rahmiece Lawson,* third-grade teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, replaces Shondell Davis.
  • Elizabeth LiPuma,* special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces William Keegan, who was transferred.
  • Terence Mingo, Jr., school bus aide, fills a new position.
  • Ken Mullen, interim director of athletics at Columbia High School, filling in for Lorenzo Busichio until a permanent appointment is made.
  • Dr. Gretel Perez, Assistant Superintendent for Access & Equity, fills a new position.
  • Yisel Pribula, pre-kindergarten teacher at Montrose Early Childhood Center, replaces Stacey Field, who was reassigned
  • Lynn Piccirillo,* special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces Hannah Govrin, who was transferred.
  • Stacey Robinson, Human Resources Director, fills a permanent vacancy.
  • Fajr Salaam-Goodwin, social worker at South Orange Middle School, replaces Allison Steiner, who was reassigned.
  • Brittany Scannelli, special-education teacher at Clinton Elementary School, replaces Andrew Helfrich, who resigned.
  • Karen Seiferheld, math teacher at Columbia High School, replaces Emmanuel Arguelles, who passed away.
  • Paul Singh, guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, replaces Paula Bethea, who retired.
  • Peter Taylor, school bus driver, replaces Oliver Durant, who resigned.
  • Laura Wheeler, second-grade teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, replaces Emily Mamrak, who was transferred.

Leave Replacement Appointments

  • Amanda Bontempo, social studies teacher at South Orange Middle School, fills in for Lauren Keegan.
  • Dallas Clem, PE/health teacher at Columbia High School, fills in for Joseph Fischetti.
  • Rhonda Fitzgibbons,* third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, fills in for Alyssa Baldino.
  • Hannah Kellermeyer, special-education teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, fills in for Lisa Giambrone.
  • Jodi Petrakian, science teacher at South Orange Middle School, fills in for Louis Cicenia.
  • Kathryn Rickard,* special-education teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, fills in for Christina Giovannelli.
  • Shoba Subbuswamy, math teacher at Columbia High School, fills in for Elizabeth Krantz-Savoia.

Leaves of Absence

  • Alyssa Baldino, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, from September 1 through November 30.
  • Paula Bethea, guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, from July 1 through August 31.
  • Lisa Giambrone, special-education teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, September 1 through June 30, 2021.
  • Lauren Keegan, social-studies teacher at South Orange Middle School, from September 1 through January 14, 2021.

 

