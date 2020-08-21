SOMSD Appoints Asst. Supt. of Access & Equity, Among Other Personnel Changes and Additions

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education approved the following personnel changes at its regular meeting on August 17, 2020. Appointments marked with a “*” are listed as pending certification from the New Jersey Department of Education. The full list is included in resolution 4037.
Retirements
- Jean Anello, secretary, effective October 1 after 18 years of service.
- Paula Bethea, a guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, effective September 1 after 32 years.
- Deborah Blumenthal, a speech/language specialist, effective January 1, 2021, after 25 years.
- Elizabeth Brinkerhoff, confidential secretary, effective January 1 after 10 years.
- Catherine Campbell, library media specialist at South Mountain, effective November 1 after eight years.
- Richard Saporita, English teacher at Columbia High School, effective September 1 after 12 years.
- Desiree Spriggs, language-arts teacher at Maplewood Middle School, effective September 1 after 20 years.
Resignations
- Colleen Powers, school social worker at Seth Boyden Elementary School, effective October 10.
- Thomas Shea, Safety & Security Director for the school district, effective October 10.
Rescinded
- Rebecca Zielinski, special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, appointment rescinded.
Appointments
- Lakiesha Beaubrun, special-education teacher at Clinton Elementary School, replaces Pierreline Bonheur, who was transferred.
- Joanna Carluccio, English/language arts teacher at Maplewood Middle School, replaces Desiree Spriggs, who retired.
- Winona Clark, school bus aide, replaces Peter Taylor, who was promoted.
- Kristin D’Alconzo, special-education teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, replaces Nancy Dattelkramer.
- James Dyer, English teacher at Columbia High School, replaces Richard Saporita, who retired.
- Aaron Henry, school bus aide, fills a new position.
- Juliana Kays,* Spanish teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces Drew Krumholz, who resigned.
- Rahmiece Lawson,* third-grade teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, replaces Shondell Davis.
- Elizabeth LiPuma,* special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces William Keegan, who was transferred.
- Terence Mingo, Jr., school bus aide, fills a new position.
- Ken Mullen, interim director of athletics at Columbia High School, filling in for Lorenzo Busichio until a permanent appointment is made.
- Dr. Gretel Perez, Assistant Superintendent for Access & Equity, fills a new position.
- Yisel Pribula, pre-kindergarten teacher at Montrose Early Childhood Center, replaces Stacey Field, who was reassigned
- Lynn Piccirillo,* special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces Hannah Govrin, who was transferred.
- Stacey Robinson, Human Resources Director, fills a permanent vacancy.
- Fajr Salaam-Goodwin, social worker at South Orange Middle School, replaces Allison Steiner, who was reassigned.
- Brittany Scannelli, special-education teacher at Clinton Elementary School, replaces Andrew Helfrich, who resigned.
- Karen Seiferheld, math teacher at Columbia High School, replaces Emmanuel Arguelles, who passed away.
- Paul Singh, guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, replaces Paula Bethea, who retired.
- Peter Taylor, school bus driver, replaces Oliver Durant, who resigned.
- Laura Wheeler, second-grade teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, replaces Emily Mamrak, who was transferred.
Leave Replacement Appointments
- Amanda Bontempo, social studies teacher at South Orange Middle School, fills in for Lauren Keegan.
- Dallas Clem, PE/health teacher at Columbia High School, fills in for Joseph Fischetti.
- Rhonda Fitzgibbons,* third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, fills in for Alyssa Baldino.
- Hannah Kellermeyer, special-education teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, fills in for Lisa Giambrone.
- Jodi Petrakian, science teacher at South Orange Middle School, fills in for Louis Cicenia.
- Kathryn Rickard,* special-education teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, fills in for Christina Giovannelli.
- Shoba Subbuswamy, math teacher at Columbia High School, fills in for Elizabeth Krantz-Savoia.
Leaves of Absence
- Alyssa Baldino, third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, from September 1 through November 30.
- Paula Bethea, guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, from July 1 through August 31.
- Lisa Giambrone, special-education teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, September 1 through June 30, 2021.
- Lauren Keegan, social-studies teacher at South Orange Middle School, from September 1 through January 14, 2021.