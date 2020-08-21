SOMSD Appoints Asst. Supt. of Access & Equity, Among Other Personnel Changes and Additions

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education approved the following personnel changes at its regular meeting on August 17, 2020. Appointments marked with a “*” are listed as pending certification from the New Jersey Department of Education. The full list is included in resolution 4037.

Retirements

Jean Anello, secretary, effective October 1 after 18 years of service.

Paula Bethea, a guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, effective September 1 after 32 years.

Deborah Blumenthal, a speech/language specialist, effective January 1, 2021, after 25 years.

Elizabeth Brinkerhoff, confidential secretary, effective January 1 after 10 years.

Catherine Campbell, library media specialist at South Mountain, effective November 1 after eight years.

Richard Saporita, English teacher at Columbia High School, effective September 1 after 12 years.

Desiree Spriggs, language-arts teacher at Maplewood Middle School, effective September 1 after 20 years.

Resignations

Colleen Powers, school social worker at Seth Boyden Elementary School, effective October 10.

Thomas Shea, Safety & Security Director for the school district, effective October 10.

Rescinded

Rebecca Zielinski, special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, appointment rescinded.

Appointments

Lakiesha Beaubrun, special-education teacher at Clinton Elementary School, replaces Pierreline Bonheur, who was transferred.

Joanna Carluccio, English/language arts teacher at Maplewood Middle School, replaces Desiree Spriggs, who retired.

Winona Clark, school bus aide, replaces Peter Taylor, who was promoted.

Kristin D’Alconzo, special-education teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, replaces Nancy Dattelkramer.

James Dyer, English teacher at Columbia High School, replaces Richard Saporita, who retired.

Aaron Henry, school bus aide, fills a new position.

Juliana Kays,* Spanish teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces Drew Krumholz, who resigned.

Rahmiece Lawson,* third-grade teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, replaces Shondell Davis.

Elizabeth LiPuma,* special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces William Keegan, who was transferred.

Terence Mingo, Jr., school bus aide, fills a new position.

Ken Mullen, interim director of athletics at Columbia High School, filling in for Lorenzo Busichio until a permanent appointment is made.

Dr. Gretel Perez, Assistant Superintendent for Access & Equity, fills a new position.

Yisel Pribula, pre-kindergarten teacher at Montrose Early Childhood Center, replaces Stacey Field, who was reassigned

Lynn Piccirillo,* special-education teacher at South Orange Middle School, replaces Hannah Govrin, who was transferred.

Stacey Robinson, Human Resources Director, fills a permanent vacancy.

Fajr Salaam-Goodwin, social worker at South Orange Middle School, replaces Allison Steiner, who was reassigned.

Brittany Scannelli, special-education teacher at Clinton Elementary School, replaces Andrew Helfrich, who resigned.

Karen Seiferheld, math teacher at Columbia High School, replaces Emmanuel Arguelles, who passed away.

Paul Singh, guidance counselor at South Orange Middle School, replaces Paula Bethea, who retired.

Peter Taylor, school bus driver, replaces Oliver Durant, who resigned.

Laura Wheeler, second-grade teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, replaces Emily Mamrak, who was transferred.

Leave Replacement Appointments

Amanda Bontempo, social studies teacher at South Orange Middle School, fills in for Lauren Keegan.

Dallas Clem, PE/health teacher at Columbia High School, fills in for Joseph Fischetti.

Rhonda Fitzgibbons,* third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, fills in for Alyssa Baldino.

Hannah Kellermeyer, special-education teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary School, fills in for Lisa Giambrone.

Jodi Petrakian, science teacher at South Orange Middle School, fills in for Louis Cicenia.

Kathryn Rickard,* special-education teacher at Tuscan Elementary School, fills in for Christina Giovannelli.

Shoba Subbuswamy, math teacher at Columbia High School, fills in for Elizabeth Krantz-Savoia.

Leaves of Absence