There’s Still Time: Kids Ride Free on NY Waterway Ferries for Holidays Through January 4

Looking for a low-cost activity to do with kids this holiday season? NY Waterway, which operates the largest ferry fleet between New Jersey and New York, is allowing kids under age 12 to ride free on all NY Waterway ferry routes between New Jersey and Manhattan through Sunday, January 4. A maximum of two children are permitted to ride free when accompanied by one paying adult rider.

In a press release from NY Waterway, the ferry is described as a family-friendly, economical, and traffic-free way to get to New York City to “enjoy all the holiday magic, including NY Waterway’s Holiday Market which offers music, festive food, shopping, crafts, special events for families and visits with Santa to enjoy.”

The Holiday Market is located at the Midtown Ferry Terminal (W39th St & 12th Ave), free to attend and open on weekends (Friday through Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, December 28.

Parking is available at several New Jersey ferry terminals and riders can also reach many NY Waterway terminals by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Line, NJ TRANSIT (rail & bus), and free NY Waterway buses.

NY Waterway ferry routes offer daily service between Hoboken, Jersey City, Weehawken, Edgewater and South Amboy in New Jersey and Midtown, Battery Park City and Wall Street in Manhattan.

Visit the NY Waterway website for more information.