VIDEO, PHOTOS: Tuscan School Rainbow Follows the Rain

Much like its atmospheric inspiration, the annual Tuscan School rainbow — formed by students and staff in multi-colored t-shirts — appeared after a cessation of the rain this morning in Maplewood.

“We got a rainy day miracle as the skies dried just in time,” reported rainbow photographer and videographer Mason Levinson

It’s a tradition that began at the school in 2016 and that has heralded the end of the school year for Tuscan students every year since then.

Photos and video courtesy of Mason Levinson.