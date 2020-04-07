VIDEOS: South Orange-Maplewood Teachers Tell Students ‘We Miss You’

As we enter the fourth week of distance learning due to coronavirus, teachers from South Orange-Maplewood Elementary schools have been busy trying to connect with their students. Teachers want the children to know they are loved and missed, a message that’s particularly important for kids in elementary school.

Groups of teachers worked together (each from their own homes) to create delightful videos to remind their students how important they are — and to stay strong and positive.

It’s an especially welcome message given Tuesday’s news that New Jersey schools will be closed “indefinitely.”

Enjoy the videos from Marshall, Tuscan and Clinton Schools. And please share other school videos with Village Green!