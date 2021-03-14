Columbia High Fencing Celebrates End to Safe Season, Girls Go Undefeated

From Columbia High School Fencing:

In a time of great challenge for life and for sports, Columbia High School Fencing has reason to celebrate. Both boys and girls teams safely completed the season without stoppages due to COVID, and the girls went undefeated at 9-0 in one-on-one team matches.

“The girls were undefeated and one of the top teams in the state,” said Head Coach Daryl White, who noted, “The boys team had a good year (5-6). We didn’t have our usual record but the boys competed hard and were in every match.”

There were no big state tournaments this year. No Santelli (girls). No Centrulo (boys). No state finals. But CHS Fencing continued on in a responsible fashion, practicing and competing at “home” at the New Jersey Fencing Alliance in Maplewood.

“I think both teams and all of our fencers should be commended because with all the protocols in place because of COVID, we had a very successful season and the program made it through the season without any stoppages,” said White. “This is all because our athletes listened and followed all directions they were given to stay safe. All of our non varsity fencers showed great dedication to the team. Because of COVID the two novice tournaments were canceled but our non varsity team members faithfully came to practice every day and improved greatly. A special thank you to all of our parents for the support they give us.”

Standout individual fencers’ win-loss records include:

Ethan Fisk, Sabre, Senior, 18-12

Hank Mecinski, Foil, Senior 17-8

Shaine Hammarberg, Sabre, Senior 20-6

Ella Cervi, Sabre, Junior 15-5

Vivienne Clarke, Foil, Senior, 18-7

Phoebe Hill, Epee, Junior, 14-2

Maya Greenstein, Epee, Senior 20-4

CHS Fencing is led by head coaches Daryl White and Arthur “Doc” Paulina, assistant coaches Frank Mustilli and Ariana Wexler, and trainers Alejandra Teran, Sam Varon and Andrew Doddo.

Action photos by Peggy Finlayson and group photos by Nick Moramarco.

























CHS 2021 Fencing roster:

Girls

Valentina Aquino, grade 12, sabre

Bronwyn Bak, grade 9, epee

Lillian Bak, grade 11, epee

Olivia Brash, grade 12, epee

Layla Brissett, 11, foil

Ella Rose Cervi, 11, sabre

Vivienne Clarke, 12, foil

Bonnie Donachie, 10, foil

Jeslyn Ero, 10, foil

Gabrielle Felix, 11, manager

Harumi Garrison, 10, sabre

Maya Greenstein, 12, epee

Shaine Hammarberg, 12, sabre

Bridget Heindl, 10, foil

Phoebe Hill, 11, epee

Jessica Holdbrook, 10, sabre

Mila Janowski, 10, sabre

Emily Katoni, 11, foil

Lucy Mahoney, 9, epee

Susanna Mann, 11, foil

Louisa Maynard-Parisi, 12, sabre

Sophia Mikaszewski, 10, foil

Lindsey Minor, 10, epee

Allie Mishkin, 12 sabre

Clevielle Olarte, 10, sabre

Amelie Opdenberg, 12, foil

Evalyn Rhody, 11, epee

Stella Ryan, 9, foil

Katherine Spangler, 11, foil

Kaia Thelwell, 11, foil

Eleanor VandeVusse, 10, epee

Julia Wheeler, 9, sabre

Boys

Stephen Elias, 11, foil

Stanley Finlayson, 12, epee

Ethan Fisk, 12, sabre

Anthony Florio, 11, foil

Robert Goldman, 10, sabre

Noah Goldstein, 9, foil

Carlos Grodman, 10, foil

Aidan Haley, 11, epee

Gus Hempstead, 11, epee

James Lederman, 9, sabre

Troy Lee, 12, sabre

Jess Leger, 10, epee

Luca Long-Navarro, 9, sabre

Milo McGuffy, 11, sabre

Henrik (Hank) Mecinski, 12, foil

Jesser Pilato, 11, epee

Tristan Reynolds, 12, sabre

Carlos Sanchez, 9, sabre

Danny Shorter, 11, sabre

Marcus Wright, 12, foil

