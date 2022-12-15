Golda Och Academy Announces Golden Path Grant for Middle and High School Students for 2023-24 School Year

From Golda Och Academy:

Golda Och Academy is pleased to announce the Golden Path Grant, open to new students entering middle or high school from a public or independent school for the 2023-24 school year. Eligible students will receive a tuition reduction of $18,000 for the first year and $9,000 for the second year. In subsequent years, Golden Path Grant families can apply for any other tuition support program.

“We are thrilled to invite students from other schools, especially those who have not tried a Jewish day school, to join our fantastic community,” said Rabbi Daniel Nevins, Head of School at Golda Och Academy. “Each day I witness exceptional learning and ebullient spirit in our Upper School — GOA is too great of a school to keep to ourselves.”

Many families who begin their child’s educational journey elsewhere choose to come to Golda Och Academy for an extraordinary middle and high school experience. Golda Och Academy offers an outstanding academic program with top college placements for graduates. The school’s GO Connect program helps provide support to students who are new to Jewish day school gain the Hebrew language and Judaic text skills needed to thrive. GOA integrates general and Jewish studies, features a state-of-the-art STEM lab, and incorporates project-based learning across the curriculum. Robust offerings of competitive sports, theater, choir, clubs and travel round out the academic program. In addition, GOA offers differentiated pedagogy and robust learning support. Students in 9th and 12th grades also have the opportunity to experience Israel firsthand with high school trips.

“At Golda Och Academy, students thrive in our supportive environment where academic rigor, Jewish values, engaging faculty and inclusive community guide students towards reaching their full potential,” said Sari Allen, GOA’s Director of Admissions and Enrollment Management. “The Golden Path Grant is designed to give more Jewish teens access to this phenomenal education.”

Golda Och Academy continues its generous program of need-based aid, and students who apply for financial aid will receive the more generous of either financial aid or Golden Path Grant. New students can apply here or contact our Office of Admissions atadmissions@goldaochacademy.org or 973-602-3645.