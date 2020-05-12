Profeta Farms Will Deliver Local Organic Meat to Your Doorstep

The following is a sponsored post from Profeta Farms:

Ready Supply of Local Organic Meat and Organic Produce Delivered Free from Profeta Farms to Your Doorstep

As residents struggle to get fresh produce and meat while adhering to social distancing guidance, Profeta Farms is delivering pure, nutrient dense, certified organic food, including meat, chicken and pork, to towns in Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Somerset and Union counties (see list of towns with delivery here). The deliveries are contact-free. Residents of these towns can visit ProfetaFarms.com and choose the Shop tab to place an order. All customers can also place orders for contact-free, curbside pick-up at the farm market.

Most of America’s meat is supplied by a system that relies on six big processors. Now that several plants have closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, there is a shortage of meat in the grocery stores. Located in Hunterdon County, Profeta Farms has its own 100% grass-fed cows, and pasture-raised chickens and pigs that are not at all confined and treated very humanely. Profeta Farms owner Paul Profeta said, “I want people to know that there is a ready supply of organic meat, chicken and pork right here in New Jersey. Also, a healthier diet leads to a stronger immunological system which could help you fight the coronavirus.” He added, “By offering a home delivery service, we hope to connect more people with healthy food and less stress.”

Customers can buy all their food — beef, pork, chicken, eggs, dairy and every variety of produce — all grown on Profeta Farms and all certified organic, pesticide free, herbicide free, non-GMO and with no additives of any sort. Orders are taken online, and delivery is free for orders over $50.00.

Profeta Farms co-founder Joanne Malino concluded, “Our mission is to help people to gain better health through better food. We are passionate about bringing our healthy, great tasting organic food to as many people as we can, as safely as we can. The chemicals used to grow foods conventionally wind up in our bodies, as well as in our air and water. We are happy we can offer clean, local alternatives delivered right to your home.”

HOME DELIVERY

Visit our site. Click: Shop

There is a $50 minimum for delivery orders. There is no delivery fee.

Orders are delivered to your doorstep in an ice-cooled insulated box. The box will be left by the door. The box can be recycled or returned to Profeta Farms after the delivery.

Orders must be placed by 4:00PM the day before delivery. Visit the Home Delivery page for information about when we deliver to your town.

CURBSIDE PICKUP (CONTACT FREE)

There is no minimum amount required for a curbside pickup order and there are no fees.

Orders are packed in an ice-cooled insulated box. The box can be recycled or returned to Profeta Farms the next time you visit.

Orders can be picked up Wednesday through Sunday in half-hour time slots between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. Orders need a 3-hour lead time to be prepared. An order placed at 7:00 am on Wednesday can be picked up at 10:00 am the same day.

ABOUT PROFETA FARMS

Profeta Farms’ mission is to revolutionize the way people eat by growing high-quality, nutrient-dense foods using common sense organic farming practices. We achieve this through our dedication to our team members, our core values, and our community. Founded in 2012, Profeta Farms is a certified organic farm located in Hunterdon County New Jersey dedicated to producing food of the highest quality. Focused on regenerative agriculture that not only adheres to, but goes beyond the standards of USDA organic certification, Profeta Farms strives to create a diverse food system that promotes healthy soil, plants, animals, and people.

Phone: (908) 237-1301

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: profetafarms.com

Find us on Facebook.