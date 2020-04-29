SOPAC Presents Virtual Herb + Milly Iris Gallery Featuring Work of High School Art Teachers

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at the South Orange Performing Arts Center has added a new show, along with a new way to view it. Responding to the need to reach beyond the walls of the building, INSPIR ING MINDS: Art Educators Exhibition is on display virtually beginning April 27 at https://www.sopacnow.org/gallery-virtual-exhibition/ (artpal.com/irisgallery). Works in a variety of mediums, including oils, acrylic, watercolor, ceramic, fibers and mixed media will be featured.

For the past several years the Iris Gallery has hosted INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition, a juried show presenting the work of talented Essex County high school students. Gallery Curator Jeremy Moss and Director of Community Engagement Linda Beard wanted to extend the gallery experience to the talented teachers who engage and inspire their young artists to reach further and attain more than they ever thought possible.

INSPIR ING MINDS, presented in tandem with the student exhibition that will be viewed later in the Spring, is an opportunity for art educators to share their individual talents beyond the classroom. Every teacher spends hours demonstrating art techniques, cultivating and displaying the artwork of budding student artists, but this show focuses on the other side of art education: the educator as an artist. This exhibition celebrates current art educators who continue to display their own inspirational journey and creative development. These unique and talented artists understand the significance of not only teaching art but creating it as well.

“I hope that viewers take away an appreciation of the artistic talent that abounds in our teachers and community. It’s important to recognize that these amazing people are not only teachers. They are practicing artists who share their love of art and their own creative journey with their students every day,” says Jeremy Moss, curator of the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery.

Artwork in the gallery is available for sale. A portion of the fee is given to SOPAC, a 501(c) 3 charitable organization.

Participating Artist Teachers