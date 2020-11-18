South Orange Village Open-Air Market Debuts November 19

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

Start your holiday shopping on Thursday evening, November 19 from 4-8 p.m. at our first South Orange Open-Air Holiday Market.

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) today announced the South Orange Open-Air Holiday Market, generously sponsored by Investors Bank and Fran Lichtman and Randy Rabney of Hearth Realty.

This temporary outdoor retail marketplace will sell finely crafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, art and gift items from local businesses and handmade by our area’s finest local artisans and craftspeople.

The market will provide the community with great gift options while offering an outdoor, socially-distanced holiday shopping experience. Live music will add to the festive atmosphere during each market and many local businesses will be open during the market hours offering special sales and menu items.

“We wanted to provide a space where residents would feel comfortable shopping in-person this holiday shopping season. This provides an opportunity to support local businesses, artists and makers this holiday season, which in turn helps the local economy,” said Julie Doran, Executive Director of SOVCA.

There are 6 market dates and vendors will rotate throughout the season. The markets will be held in the Sloan Street Parking lot on the following dates and times:

– Thursday evenings: 11/19, 12/3, 12/10, 12/17 from 4-8pm

– Small Business Saturday 11/28 from 11am to 4pm

– Christmas Eve – 12/24 from Noon to 3pm

All COVID-19 Guidelines will be strictly implemented and enforced. Masks are required, hand sanitizing is required upon entry and shoppers are asked to keep a 6’ distance from other shoppers.

Click here to view the list of participating vendors.

About South Orange Village Center Alliance

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to making downtown South Orange a vibrant place to live, work and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown business district. SOVCA’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian friendly downtown; and helping our governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. For more information, visit sovillagecenter.org.