CHS Cougars Head Football Coach Gary Mobley Named Jets Coach of the Week

From Columbia High School Football:

Congratulations to Columbia Cougars head football coach Gary Mobley for being named New Jersey’s High School Football Coach of the Week by the New York Jets on Oct. 20. In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school, and their student-athletes.

