CHS Principal Congratulates 3 Student Athletes on Signing Day

Columbia High School announced three student athletes who have signed with colleges last week.

“We couldn’t be more proud of these great young women who represent what it takes to be a scholar-athlete at CHS!” wrote Principal Frank Sanchez on twitter. “Congratulations to Kaijheh, Svea, and Zander and thank you to our wonderful AD and coaches!”

The students are:

Zander Rhodes — Fencing, Columbia University

Kaijheh Hall — Girls Basketball, Assumption University

Svea Wickelgren — Track & Field, Lehigh University