Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange Sports

CHS Principal Congratulates 3 Student Athletes on Signing Day

By access_timeNov-17-2020

Columbia High School announced three student athletes who have signed with colleges last week.

“We couldn’t be more proud of these great young women who represent what it takes to be a scholar-athlete at CHS!” wrote Principal Frank Sanchez on twitter. “Congratulations to Kaijheh, Svea, and Zander and thank you to our wonderful AD and coaches!”

The students are:

Zander Rhodes — Fencing, Columbia University
Kaijheh Hall — Girls Basketball, Assumption University
Svea Wickelgren — Track & Field, Lehigh University
Kaijheh Hall

 

Svea Wickelgren
Zander Rhodes

Other Stories

  • 'Stark and Sobering': As COVID Surges in Maplewood & South Orange, Leaders Implore Residents to Stay Home and Mask Up
  • South Orange-Maplewood Nears Halfway Point of $160M Facilities Plan; Work to Go Out to Bid in December
  • Maplewood TC Member Lembrich Will Not Run for Re-Election After His Term Ends in '21
  • South Orange, Maplewood Among Essex Cty. Towns to Receive Traffic Safety Improvements