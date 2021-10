The Columbia High School Cougars Football team is enjoying a 5-3 record with playoff hopes on the line as the Cougars take on Passaic County Tech under Friday night lights on Oct. 29 at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood. Game time is 7 p.m.

Columbia is looking to qualify for the state playoffs in North, Group 5, after putting two wins together in a row. Read the News-Record’s coverage of the Cougars’ thrilling win over East Side on October 22 here: