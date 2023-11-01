MSO Villagers 10U Black Softball Team Wins Long Hill National League Championships

From Andrew Connolly:

The MSO Villagers 10U Black team capped off an undefeated season on the evening of Saturday the 28th by winning the Long Hill National League Championships. The Villagers faced off against a strong and also undefeated team from Mountainside and took the contest 2-1 in a thrilling six inning pitching duel not often seen in this age group.

The Villagers were led by strong pitching from Amelia Connolly (3 innings, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 6 Strikeouts) and Sophie St. Denis (3 Innings, 4 Hits, 1 Run, 6 Strikeouts). The Villagers managed 2 runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to some timely hitting and terrific baserunning by Eva Kholodova and Skye Levy. Those ended up being the only runs the Villagers would need to take home the victory on the night.

If you are interested in signing your child up for softball, MSO runs both competitive Travel programs as well Recreational teams where every child will make a team. Ages range from T-Ball though 14U.

More information can be found on MSO’s facebook page; or on their website. The next season will start in March with signups beginning in February.