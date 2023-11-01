MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

MSO Villagers 10U Black Softball Team Wins Long Hill National League Championships

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Andrew Connolly:

The MSO Villagers 10U Black team capped off an undefeated season on the evening of Saturday the 28th by winning the Long Hill National League Championships. The Villagers faced off against a strong and also undefeated team from Mountainside and took the contest 2-1 in a thrilling six inning pitching duel not often seen in this age group.

The Villagers were led by strong pitching from Amelia Connolly (3 innings, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 6 Strikeouts) and Sophie St. Denis (3 Innings, 4 Hits, 1 Run, 6 Strikeouts). The Villagers managed 2 runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to some timely hitting and terrific baserunning by Eva Kholodova and Skye Levy. Those ended up being the only runs the Villagers would need to take home the victory on the night.

MSO Villagers

MSO Villagers

MSO Villagers

MSO Villagers

If you are interested in signing your child up for softball, MSO runs both competitive Travel programs as well Recreational teams where every child will make a team. Ages range from T-Ball though 14U.

More information can be found on MSO’s facebook page; or on their website. The next season will start in March with signups beginning in February.

 

Related Articles

LETTER: Liz Callahan Is a Great Neighbor With...

LETTER: Mazzocchi and Bennett Are Clear, Independent Voices...

LETTER: Experienced Bennett & Mazzocchi Can Hit the...

LETTER: Mila Jasey Endorses Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer...

Maplewood Record Fair + Music Extravaganza Electifies The...

PHOTOS: Maplewood Halloween Parade Visited by Vampires, Firemen...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE