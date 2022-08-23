SOMA FC U15 Girls Team Brings South Orange-Maplewood into New Era of Rec Soccer

Written by Biff Harper:

The days of summer may be sadly dwindling, but the Fall season is filled with excitement as the spirit of competition and sports comradery take to the field once more! With a new twist– after entering the Suburban Youth Soccer League last Spring, the SOMA FC Girls U15 team kept recreation soccer alive during the pandemic. In the SYSL, all players are welcome—even first timers. All players are required to play at least half the game—so fairness is built in to the league. If you have experience, please come to play–this is true recreation soccer!

Under the supervision of Peter Travers, South Orange Director of Recreation, Rec Soccer is being fully revived by a new program: South Orange Soccer. This program is open to all residents of South Orange and Maplewood.

There will be a seven game season with all away games played within a half hour drive of SOMA. There will one trainer led practice during the week and a game on the weekend. The season starts 9/10/22.

If you have a child interested in playing “the beautiful game” please sign-up at https://cougarsoccerclub.com/south-orange-soccer or call Sara Keffer at the South Orange Recreation Department at 973-378-7754 ext. 2.

Spaces for players for are still available for the U13 Girls team (born in 2010 and 2011) and Boys and Girls U15 teams (born 2008, 2009).

Make new friends and have fun with South Orange Soccer!