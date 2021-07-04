Essex County New Dates for Spectacular Fireworks Displays and Concerts, July 9 & August 11

From Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced new dates for two of Essex County’s spectacular fireworks displays and concerts. Both events were postponed earlier this week because of extreme heat condition and inclement weather. Fireworks and a concert by The Infernos in Essex County Brookdale Park will be Friday, July 9th; fireworks and a concert by The Smooth Band Orchestra in Essex County Weequahic Park will be Wednesday, August 11th.

During both events, the Essex County Mobile Health Unit will be on hand to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more. We have an outstanding line-up that is sure to entertain and impress,” DiVincenzo said. “An evening in the parks with some of the area’s most talented musicians and our Spectacular Fireworks Extravaganzas are the perfect shows for a summer night,” he added.

The Infernos and Fireworks Display

Known as “America’s #1 Show Band,” The Infernos’ vast repertoire includes all genres of music including Big Band, Oldies, Motown and today’s top chart busters. Founded by the late Bobby Wells, former musical director of The Duprees, the band features the voice talents of lead singer Kenny Simmons. Simmons, formerly of The Commodores, brings a powerful voice and showmanship that is sure to engage the audience. The Infernos and Fireworks Display has been rescheduled as follows:

New Date: Friday, July 9, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Essex County Brookdale Park

Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ

Bellevue Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ

Smooth Band Orchestra and Fireworks Display

The Smooth Band Orchestra has performed with some of the biggest oldies acts, including Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge, the Shirelles and the Duprees, to name a few. Their exciting and talented band takes listeners through a fascinating re-creation of the sounds by Earth Wind and Fire, the Temptations, Four Tops, Michael Jackson and many more. The Smooth Band Orchestra and Fireworks Display has been rescheduled as follows:

New Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Essex County Weequahic Park

Meeker Avenue

Newark, NJ

A third fireworks spectacular and concert by the NJ Symphony Orchestra will be held Thursday, August 26th in Essex County Branch Brook Park.