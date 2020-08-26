As State Rebukes Racist Origins of Term ‘ Freeholders,’ Essex County Embraces Change to ‘County Commissioners’

After Governor Phil Murphy signed legislative bill S855 into law on August 21, all “boards of chosen freeholders” throughout the state were mandated to be known as “boards of

county commissioners” effective January 1, 2021.

Essex County didn’t wait.

In a release August 25, the former Essex County Freeholders debuted their new name: “The Board of County Commissioners, formerly Board of Chosen Freeholders, is the legislative body of county government in New Jersey. The term’Freeholder’ harkens to a time when only men who owned land ‘free’ of debt were qualified to serve in the role. For all intents and purposes, this excluded every demographic of American, with the exception of white men, from serving as representatives of county government. That name will now be a part of history, as opposed to a present day title of distinction. New Jersey is known for being one of the more progressive states in the county, but prior to this new law, ironically, New Jersey was the only state in the nation still using the term.”

According to the legislation, the cost of changing the name on buildings and stationery, etc. will be allowed in the “course of business” so as not to add the burden of cost to the counties.

