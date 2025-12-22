Maplewood Leaders Denounce Antisemitism, Gun Violence at Final Meeting of 2025

Members of the Maplewood Township Committee used their individual reports at their December 16 meeting to condemn antisemitism and gun violence, responding to recent shootings during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia and at Brown University, while emphasizing sympathy with the local Jewish community.

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman opened her remarks by referencing the holiday of Hanukkah, saying that “one of the essential teachings of Hanukkah is that there is always light, even in the darkest of times,” while acknowledging that “this past week, there has been way too much darkness.”

Herman “unequivocally condemned” the antisemitic mass shooting that occurred during a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Australia, calling it an act of violence that “has no place in our society.” Although the attack occurred abroad, she said it has “hit many residents here in Maplewood very hard,” particularly within the Jewish community.

Herman said the township stands with its Jewish residents and remains committed to being “a safe, inclusive and welcoming community for all.” She highlighted a community menorah lighting held earlier in the evening at Ricalton Square, where Maplewood and South Orange officials stood alongside local residents.

“It was important to stand together with our Jewish community,” Herman said, urging residents to stay united into 2026.

She also addressed the recent shooting at Brown University, condemning gun violence and calling for stronger gun safety measures. Herman noted that Maplewood passed an ordinance this year strengthening gun storage requirements and urged the state to use similar measures statewide. “If you own a firearm and live in Maplewood, you are required to lock and store that firearm when it’s not in use,” she said.

Committee member Vic De Luca, agreed with Herman’s condemnation of the Bondi Beach shooting, emphasizing the significance of the attack occurring during a religious celebration.

“They were celebrating Hanukkah by the sea. That’s what they were doing. They were coming together as a community, and they were shot. They were murdered,” De Luca said. He stressed the importance of united support, adding that residents “need to stand shoulder to shoulder together” with the Jewish community.

De Luca also spoke about the Brown University shooting, expressing frustration with the continued prevalence of gun violence nationwide. “I don’t know what it’s going to take in this country to deal with gun violence,” he said. He said the township would continue advocating for gun safety reforms at the local, state and federal levels.

Committee member Dean Dafis focused his remarks on the broader rise of antisemitism.

“We have to speak out against antisemitism unequivocally,” Dafis said, describing the increase in antisemitic incidents in the United States as “an epidemic when compared to other hate crimes.” He warned that failure to confront antisemitism could lead to further violence.

Dafis praised the menorah lighting held before the meeting, calling it a meaningful display of unity. “Our solidarity is always our power,” he said, adding that the event reflected the idea that “there’s always light, even in the darkest of darkness.” He urged continued efforts to raise awareness and promote “love over hate.”

Committee member Deb Engel, who worked at the Jewish Community Relations Council, shared an incident in which she was removed from a group focused on combating antisemitism. “We should be all coming together because we are one community,” she said.

Engel emphasized the importance of unity, saying, “We have to stop fighting with each other and remember that we’re all on the same side.” While acknowledging fear and uncertainty, she said she believes the Maplewood community remains committed to standing up for what is right.

Mayor Nancy Adams closed the discussion by noting that while committee members do not always agree on every issue, they are united in opposing antisemitism and gun violence. “One thing we all agree on is everything you’ve all talked about tonight,” Adams said, calling gun violence “abhorrent.”

Adams also reiterated Engel’s concerns about the challenges leaders face when speaking out, saying fear of criticism can discourage action. She explained that disagreement should not prevent elected officials from condemning hate and ensuring residents feel safe.

Adams shared a personal example, noting that a close friend chose not to display a menorah this year out of fear of being identified. “That’s maddening,” she said, adding that the township’s goal is for Jewish residents to feel safe both in Maplewood and everywhere else.