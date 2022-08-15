Monkeypox: The Latest Information on the Current Outbreak

From South Orange NJ, August 10, 2022:

All the latest surrounding Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness. However, if left untreated it can result in further illness and hospitalization. Monkeypox is a new virus in the United States, and public health officials are closely monitoring it.

Monkeypox spreads through close physical contact, meaning that anyone has the potential to contract monkeypox. However, based on the current outbreak, certain populations are more at-risk of monkeypox infection than others. This includes:

People who have known contact with someone who tested positive for orthopoxvirus or monkeypox virus within past 14 days

People who attended an event where known monkeypox exposure occurred within past 14 days

People who had multiple sex partners in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox has been reported

Individuals can protect themselves from the spread of monkeypox by avoiding skin-to-skin contact with anyone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms. Individuals should also ask their sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with the monkeypox virus.

Individuals who have been exposed to monkeypox or who experience monkeypox symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. All suspected or confirmed cases should be immediately reported to the Health Department at (973) 378-7715, x7710. If you are a known contact of someone who has tested positive in the past 14 days, you can also contact the Health Department for assistance in obtaining a vaccine.

For additional information, including information on where other high risk individuals can obtain the vaccine, please visit the NJ Department of Health. Details on what to expect after receiving the vaccine can be found here.