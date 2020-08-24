PHOTOS: Maplewood, South Orange Residents Rally to Support the Post Office

Residents of Maplewood and South Orange joined in one of many rallies that took place across the country on Friday to show support for the US Postal Service and to protest the defunding of the USPS.

Roughly 70-80 people rallied on the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Baker Street, across the street from the Maplewood Post Office in the Village. The rally was organized by SOMA Action. Read more about the rally here.

Here is a message from SOMA Action:

Thank you to everyone who was able to join the Post Office Rally on Friday!

Help keep the pressure on the officials who can influence decision making. Below is contact information for the USPS Board of Governors and SOMA’s congressional delegation, let them know that we must reverse DeJoy’s policies and ensure timely delivery of all mail, including our ballots!

USPS Board of Governors

SOMA Congressional Delegation

Photos courtesy of Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis