South Orange Department of Public Works Facility Updates

From South Orange Village:

Metal Pickup– On Tuesday, July 21, DPW will pickup metal recyclables for residents who have prescheduled and paid for this service. There is 6 item limit for this pickup.

Household Bulk Pickup– On Thursday, July 23, DPW will collect household bulk items with the exception of metal and electronics for residents who have prescheduled and paid for this service. There is a limit of 6 items for this pickup.

Container Day– On Saturday, July 25, South Orange residents are welcome to drop off household bulk items at the Public Works facility between 8 am and 1:30 pm by appointment only. Proof of residency is required and no commercial vehicles (U-Haul’s/ Home Depot rental vans) are permitted on the property. Electronics, construction material, and hazardous waste will not be accepted at these events. Follow this link for more info.

For more information or to schedule an appointment or a future pickup, please contact the Public Works Department at 973-378-7741 x1.