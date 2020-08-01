South Orange Virtual-Night-In Answers Your Questions on Fire Prevention & Security, Aug 4

Do you have questions about keeping your home safe from fires? How about whether Nest, Ring or a traditional security system is better for your home? The Village of South Orange has experts to help answer your questions at A Virtual Night In on August 4 from 7-8:30pm.

Chief Danny Sullivan will answer your fire and security related questions. Village President Sheena Collum, and members of the Board of Trustees will be there for questions related to other topics if time permits.

Send your questions in advance to [email protected] Questions can also be submitted during the town hall on Facebook or on Webex.

You can tune in to the meeting on South Orange’s Facebook Live page, or join the WebEx meeting here. You can also phone in: 1-408-418-9388, Event number (access code): 129 788 8508