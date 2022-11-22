Adamson Ramsey Homes Releases The Dogs of SOMA 2023 Calendar

From Adamson Ramsey Homes:

It’s here! The Dogs of SOMA 2023 Calendar!

Don’t wait to place an order for this GREAT gift! Deadline for orders is November 27th.

Calendars will be ready for pickup at Pet Wants in South Orange and The General Store in Maplewood in early December – just in time for the holidays!

“We received an overwhelming response of great photos of local pups! Congratulations to our winners and thank you all for filling our inbox with adorable dogs!” from Adamson Ramsey Homes.

All proceeds will be donated to East Orange Animal Alliance: https://eoanimalalliance.org/

To place your order, please visit: https://www.adamsonramsey.com/dogsofsoma/

For any questions, please contact: dogsofsomacalendar@gmail.com