HolidayMaplewoodReal EstateSouth OrangeSponsored

Adamson Ramsey Homes Releases The Dogs of SOMA 2023 Calendar

by Adamson Ramsey Homes
written by Adamson Ramsey Homes
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Adamson Ramsey Homes:

It’s here! The Dogs of SOMA 2023 Calendar! 

Don’t wait to place an order for this GREAT gift!  Deadline for orders is November 27th. 

Calendars will be ready for pickup at Pet Wants in South Orange and The General Store in Maplewood in early December – just in time for the holidays! 

“We received an overwhelming response of great photos of local pups! Congratulations to our winners and thank you all for filling our inbox with adorable dogs!” from Adamson Ramsey Homes.

All proceeds will be donated to East Orange Animal Alliance: https://eoanimalalliance.org/ 

To place your order, please visit: https://www.adamsonramsey.com/dogsofsoma/ 

For any questions, please contact: dogsofsomacalendar@gmail.com

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Just in Time for the Holidays—Maplewood Village Welcomes...

Cougar Soccer Club Girls Win First Conference Championship...

Dickens Village Opens On December 3 To Fill...

Collum: South Orange Wants to Make Sure Accessory...

SOMA Shares Kids Winter Coat Drive Runs from...

SOMA Brewing Donates $5,000 from Oktoberfest Event to Achieve...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE