All 5 Members of Maplewood Township Committee Endorse Brendan Gill for Congress

All five members of the Maplewood Township Committee — including former Mayor Dean Dafis who recently suspended his campaign in the race to replace Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district — have announced that they are endorsing Brendan Gill in the Democratic primary for that seat.

In a statement released today, Mayor Vic De Luca, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman, and TC Members Dafis, Nancy Adams and Jane Collins-Colding wrote, “As Maplewood’s elected leaders, we enthusiastically endorse Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill for Congress. We believe he is the best candidate to succeed Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District and the best candidate for our communities with a proven local track record.”

The statement continued:

“As an At-Large Commissioner for the past 15 years, Brendan has consistently shown up for our community, listening to our concerns and fighting for our value. He understands the challenges facing working families, seniors, and young people because he has been in the trenches with us. Brendan’s deep Essex County roots and his strong relationships with people throughout the region, reflect a candidate who is grounded in the community.

“Maplewood will not be forgotten with Brendan Gill in Washington. Brendan understands how government works and, more importantly, how to make it work for people. He is battle tested, trusted, and ready to lead on day one. He has delivered real results for Maplewood and Essex County, earning the trust of voters time and again through steady, effective leadership. As responsive constituent services and deliverable local community relief are core duties of a successful member of Congress, Brendan Gill is best qualified to continue Mikie Sherrill’s unmatched Congressional legacy in bringing home critical resources and investments into our communities.

“At a moment when our threatened democracy demands experience, courage, and results not rhetoric, Brendan stands apart. Years ago, he was the only Essex County Commissioner to vote against the contract with ICE to house detainees at the Essex County Detention Center. He’s remained fiercely opposed to Trump’s militarized immigration raids and their unlawful, destabilizing impact on our communities. He took on the gun lobby. While chairing the Commissioner’s Anti-Gun Violence Committee, he worked with Governor Murphy to tighten laws on background checks for private gun sales and the sale of armor piercing bullets and large capacity gun magazines. As our Congressman, Brendan will continue to work on gun violence and mass shooting prevention.

“Brendan Gill’s track record is progressive in other areas, as well. He stood with the LGBTQIA+ community in defense of inclusive curriculum, access to affordable and affirming healthcare, harm reduction and HIV prevention, antibullying and anti discrimination protections. He strongly supported reproductive rights, worker protections, immigration rights, and affordable housing development. He has a particularly strong record in environmental justice and climate change advocacy leading the effort to build the Greenway (NJ’s Highline). The endorsements he’s received from advocacy organizations, non-profit groups, and labor unions underscore his progressive record.

“At this critical moment, we need a congressional representative prepared to defend the Constitution, advance progressive values, deliver real results, and be a strong, effective voice for Maplewood and the entire 11th Congressional District. Brendan Gill is that leader and he has our wholehearted endorsement.”

Individually, Dafis offered the following statement: “Since suspending my own campaign in this critical election, I’ve given serious thought about who I would endorse and why. Considering what’s at stake, knowing what it takes in government to deliver results for our constituents, and looking to continue uplifting my LGBTQIA+ community, I’m proud to throw my support to my fellow Essex elected leader and longstanding partner in public service, Brendan Gill. We’ve worked closely to advance progressive policies in Essex County that put working families first, and Brendan has always stood with us. He’s the type of pragmatic and strategic leader this moment demands, and he possesses the experience, progressive values, and steady judgment to meet the moment. We can count on him to deliver for us.”

Via the press release Gill thanked the members of the Township Committee: “I’m deeply grateful for the support of the Maplewood Township Committee. Their unity and commitment to our community inspire me, and I look forward to working hard to deliver real results for the families, schools, and neighborhoods of Maplewood.”

“I’m especially thankful for Dean Dafis’s endorsement and friendship,” Gill continued. “Dean is a fearless leader and an incredible advocate for Maplewood and Essex County. His dedication motivates me every day, and I can’t wait to continue our work together for the people of our community.”