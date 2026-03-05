GovernmentMaplewoodSouth Orange

Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema Highlights Know Your Rights Virtual Training March 27

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema:

Join Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema, New Jersey Legislative District 28, Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca and Irvington City Councilwoman Charnette Frederic, for a Know Your Rights Training alongside New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, Climate Revolution Action Network, SOMA Action, Essex County Young Democrats, Maplewood Democrats, and Unified Vailsburg Services Organization on March 17 at 6:30 PM.

Learn what to do if ICE comes to your home, workplace, or stops you in public. We’ll cover your constitutional rights, how to identify valid warrants, and how to create a family preparedness plan.

Open to immigrants, allies, and community members who want to stay informed and keep our communities safe.

Register here: https://mobilize.us/s/zSh30A

More Stories

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.