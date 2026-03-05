Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema Highlights Know Your Rights Virtual Training March 17

From Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema:

Join Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema, New Jersey Legislative District 28, Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca and Irvington City Councilwoman Charnette Frederic, for a Know Your Rights Training alongside New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, Climate Revolution Action Network, SOMA Action, Essex County Young Democrats, Maplewood Democrats, and Unified Vailsburg Services Organization on March 17 at 6:30 PM.

Learn what to do if ICE comes to your home, workplace, or stops you in public. We’ll cover your constitutional rights, how to identify valid warrants, and how to create a family preparedness plan.

Open to immigrants, allies, and community members who want to stay informed and keep our communities safe.

