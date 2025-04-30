CHS Student Wins 2025 Congressional Art Competition 2025 for District NJ-11

On April 30, Columbia High School Senior and photography student Jules Mehlman won 1st place for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district in the annual U.S. Congress art show. The competition took place at Montclair State University.

His photograph “Rooftop Vista” will be displayed in Washington DC inside the Capitol building.

According to U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s website, “Each spring, Congress holds a nationwide high school art competition open to all high school students from each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Students submit entries to their Representative’s office, and panels of judges select the winning entries. The winner’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.”

South Orange-Maplewood Supervisor of the Arts James Manno shared the news with Village Green and gave special thanks to Photography teacher Richard Cutrona.