Cyclist Struck, Dragged by SUV in Hit and Run in Maplewood

A cyclist was struck and dragged by a vehicle on Parker Avenue at Orchard Road on Wednesday, February 25 at 7 p.m., according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department.

Officers and South Essex Fire Department (EMS) provided emergency medical treatment on scene and transported the person to University Trauma Center for further evaluation.

According to the release, witnesses reported that a white BMW SUV traveling eastbound on Parker Avenue struck the cyclist and continued to drive away southbound in the direction of Fernwood Road. This is currently an active investigation by the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau.

Any information regarding this investigation can be forwarded to Det. Isetts @ 973-761-7925 or to [email protected].