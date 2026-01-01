De Luca Resumes Role as Maplewood Mayor, Gives State of the Township Address

STATE OF THE TOWNSHIP ADDRESS

MAYOR VICTOR DE LUCA

January 1, 2026

Happy New Year!

Thanks for attending today as we kick-off 2026, the 104th birthday of the Township of Maplewood.

Thank you to my colleagues for electing me as Mayor, my third time and 15th year as Chair of the Township Committee. I appreciate your belief in me to lead us over the next 12 months as we put the interests of our community first and foremost. I know we will bring our skills, experiences and passions to the table and make the best decisions we can after hearing all points of view.

Welcome, Jane Collins-Colding! We are anxious to work with you and tap your wealth of knowledge and life experiences. Where else but in Maplewood can a kid born in Liberia and educated in Kenya, come to the U.S. at 17 years of age and get elected to public office on her first try. We know you’ll do great things over the next three years and beyond.

Thank you Deborah Engel, whose last day in office was yesterday. We won’t say good-bye because we know you’ll stay involved in civic life.

Thank you Nancy Adams for leading us the past two years as Mayor, a period in which the Township Committee adopted 49 ordinances and passed 788 resolutions. Under your leadership, we held countless hours of community meetings on important topics. You said that being mayor “has really been an honor” and that you “stayed calm and steady in leading the township.” We agree and appreciate all that we accomplished with you as Mayor. We look forward to your continued leadership on the Township Committee.

I’m excited about working in partnership with Deputy Mayor Malia Herman as we strive to make Maplewood an even better place than it is now. I met Malia about a dozen years ago when she was advocating for sensible gun laws and she hasn’t stopped. Due to her efforts, last year the Township Committee passed an ordinance establishing common sense standards for safe firearm storage. I pledge today that we will continue our active involvement with Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Everytown for Gun Safety. It is way past time for the nation’s elected leadership, regardless of political party, to come together to stop senseless gun violence and develop comprehensive initiatives to prevent mass shootings.

Thank you Committee Member and former Mayor Dean Dafis for all you’ve done for our community. Among the many things you have accomplished, two of your initiatives stand out – the Crisis Intervention Social Workers program works with local individuals and families experiencing emotional and mental distress and the Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey provides wellness and recovery assistance for houseless individuals and/or those living with behavioral health conditions. Both of these successful programs help Maplewoodians get the critical services and support they need. Dean, may your political future be bright and rewarding.

I’d like to take a moment to thank my wife, Janey. I appreciate your love and support over the years and your willingness to have me jump back into the hot seat again. And I understand that any mayoral powers that I might have end at our front door.

I am happy to report that the State of the Township of Maplewood is outstanding. We have a stellar reputation in the region and across the state. Our fundamentals – housing, schools, transportation, parks – are sound. In its feature on NJ Hidden Gems, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority wrote: “Maplewood is known for its charming downtown and vibrant community. From lively restaurants to trendy boutiques, discover the small businesses that make this town a true treasure!” The EDA’s words are so true.

Families choose Maplewood as a safe and attractive place to live and raise their children. There were nearly 250 single-family homes sold last year and the average days on the market was 18. This compares to 32 days on the market for all of Essex County. In 2025, the Township issued 1,800 building permits, representing more than $31 million in construction costs.

Entrepreneurs and business owners consistently speak to us about opening new stores and food establishments. Last year, the Township completed 43 zoning reviews for people interested in renting or purchasing commercial properties in town.

And in case you missed the news that Mayor Adams shared; the movie theater will again be showing films. Credit for making this a reality goes to Tony Loffredo and his family, the building’s long time owner.

Thanks also to Mayor Adams and Annette DePalma, Director of Community Development, for their work on this project, and to James Kula, president of Box Office Cinemas. And a big thank you to the community for your strong advocacy on this issue. On January 6th, we will have a lease signing/ribbon cutting event at the theater.

Now the focus shifts to the former bank property. In the next months, we will finalize the redevelopment plan, which will clearly state that the original bank building cannot be demolished. New housing development will occur behind the front building and 20% of the apartments built will meet state affordability standards.

And speaking of affordable housing, the Township has a long standing commitment to creating more affordable units. This year we will work with the Ingerman Company, a multi-family housing developer, to build 48 affordable apartments off Boyden Avenue. These apartments will be added to the 200+ affordable units that now exist in Maplewood for seniors, families and those with special needs. Thank you to the Affordable Housing Board for keeping us on course with our affordable housing goals.

I want to give a shout out to Police Chief Al Sally and entire the Maplewood Police Department. Over the first 10 months of the 2025, overall crime fell by 33%. Aggravated Assaults were down 80%; burglary down 71%; theft down 26% and auto theft down 33%. These decreases were due to heightened visibility of our police officers and diligent investigative efforts by the Detective Bureau.

During the same period, moving violations were up 40% and motor vehicle stops up 23%. We gave out 4,600 overnight parking tickets and 3,200 other parking tickets. We don’t want to issue tickets but we do want people to follow the law and make our community safer. Our residents are demanding action on traffic calming and pedestrian safety and we have heard you.

Beyond enforcement, the department is actively engaged in the community, sponsoring Coffee-with-a-Cop, National Night Out, the Junior Police Academy, an annual toy drive, and the real ID program with the NJ Division of Motor Vehicles. This year, the department will launch the Blue Envelope Program to better serve drivers and family members with Autism Spectrum Disorder, a program for which Deputy Mayor Herman has advocated.

So, how do you like the new library?

More than 10 years ago, Library Director Sarah Lester led the planning effort to create a 21st Century Library. Well, we reached our goal on July 5th when we re-opened the Maplewood Memorial Library, a state-of-the-art building that is accessible to all. The new library is all-electric and not reliant on fossil fuels, and it produces more than 50% of its electricity from the rooftop solar panels. In November, the library was awarded Gold Certification under the LEED Program of the U.S. Green Building Council, the only LEED Gold library in New Jersey.

During 2025, the library buildings were busy with 230,000 items circulated, 2,700 new library cards issued, 14,000 people attending library programs, and 3,200 people using the study rooms. The library also adopted sustainable operational practices, which this year will result in receiving certification as a sustainable library. Stay tuned for an exciting offering of programs and activities in 2026.

The Health Department is getting new space too. It’s moving to 129 Boyden Avenue, where the temporary library was housed. Last year we were able to maintain our programs and increase outreach to the community, especially with our senior population. With the new space, we’ll have more options to deliver health and community services. One initiative planned is a summer meal program for families facing food insecurity. Health Officer Candice Davenport and her staff are looking forward to these new opportunities.

Once again, Maplewood achieved Healthy Town status from the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and this year, we’ll have additional physical and mental health events. Lastly, we’ll provide another year of health services to South Orange through a shared service agreement.

The drastic policy changes and funding reductions coming out of Washington made 2025 very challenging. This year will be equally difficult. The refusal by the President and Congressional leaders to extend credits for the Affordable Care Act premiums will affect nearly a half million people in our state, including many in Maplewood. ACA premiums are dramatically going up, some increases as high as 175%, and coverage options are being reduced. These actions are forcing many individuals and families to give up their health insurance. And to make matters worse, another 350,000 people in New Jersey will lose Medicaid coverage because of federal budget cuts.

Committee Member Dafis, who will be the 2026 Board of Health President, and Health Officer Davenport will monitor the impact of these cutbacks on our residents and adjust our programs and services. At the same time, the Township Committee will speak out and do what it can to reverse these policy decisions so that health care becomes a right and not a privilege.

With all the road closures, detours and traffic delays, last summer was a pain in the asphalt.

The good news is that the Engineering Department was busy fixing up our streets. We paved 1.3 miles of Springfield Avenue and another 1.6 miles of Township roads. The Department of Public Works repaired more than 750 potholes. We enhanced pedestrian safety with new rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing signs and better road striping. Last September, we initiated the Columbia High School drop-off and pick-up traffic pattern and this year, we will install new pedestrian signs at Kensington and North Terraces. In 2026, the major road to be redesigned and reconstructed is Prospect Street and soon, we’ll be reaching out to get your thoughts.

We implemented the new Stormwater Utility, only the second municipality in the state to do so. Drainage projects were completed on Tiffany Place, St. Lawrence Avenue and Maplewood Avenue. Slated in 2026 are stormwater improvements on Meadowbrook Place and Kendal Avenue.

The community spent the first six months of 2025 discussing the Parker Avenue bike lanes. A lot of opinions were shared, yard signs were erected, and designs were modified based on public input. In July, the Township Committee voted unanimously to install dedicated bike lanes on Parker between Maplewood Avenue and Boyden Avenue. This year, the Township Committee will consider installing dedicated bike lanes on Dunnell Road between Parker Avenue and the Maplewood Train Station.

In 2025, we planted 240 trees on streets and in parks, and we expect to do the same this year. In a few months, we’ll receive three electric jitney buses for our commuter routes to and from the train station. And we just expanded plastic recycling to include items marked 1 through 7. Kudos to Township Engineer Paul Kittner and Public Works Superintendent Mike Horan for your leadership on the many engineering and public works projects during the year.

And big changes are coming to our parks. Improvements to DeHart Park have been debated for years and frankly, we struck out with past attempts. We believe we’ve got it right this time. In Phase 1, we are completely reconstructing the ball field, creating a multi-use, grass field with a sand base and new underdrain system to prevent standing water. Work on the field is expected to start in late June.

And we are not just focusing on sports. Based on a community survey with 400 responses, we plan in Phase 2 to improve the playground, with the addition of a shade structure; create passive seating and picnic areas; and upgrade the Newark Way entrance. We’ve scheduled a community meeting for January 27th to discuss the Phase 2 improvements.

In Maplecrest Park, we will construct an inclusive playground with most of the funding coming from a $750,000 grant from NJ’s Green Acres Program for Jake’s Law Playgrounds. This will be a vibrant and inclusive space that promotes the physical and social well-being for all. The community has been engaged in the planning process with the Township and Suburban Consulting Engineers.

And we need good parks because Melissa Mancuso, Director of the Department of Community Services, and her staff were very busy. Last year, we served 1,900 campers in Kids Camp, MapleCraft Art Camp, Dive Camp, and Mermaid Camp, and camps focused on Ultimate Frisbee, tennis, SummerSlam basketball, and youth NFL football. We added a 3rd grade travel basketball program, introduced girls field hockey for grades 4–8, and started a girls wrestling team.

Senior programming surpassed prior years, with expanded offerings in art, fitness, and educational lunch-and-learn programs. Our new electric, wheelchair-accessible senior bus has been fully deployed, resulting in increased ridership.

Two years ago, the Township Committee began a five year plan to lower pool membership fees, resulting in 400 new memberships being added. Thanks to Director Mancuso and the Pool Advisory Committee for making the pool more affordable.

Voting is the bedrock of our democracy and more recently it has been under attack. Township Clerk Elizabeth Fritzen and her staff make sure our elections run fairly and smoothly. Next up are the special congressional elections in February and April. Beginning in June, we have plans to relocate voting districts from townhall to the library and we hope to convince Essex County to establish an early voting site in Maplewood.

Congratulations are in order for Maplewood’s score of 96 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Municipal Equality Index. The Index examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are of LGBTQ+ people. Maplewood is only one of 13 New Jersey municipalities in the Index and thanks goes to Committee Member Dafis and Deputy Clerk Amari Allah for this achievement.

Good and reliable communication with our residents is important to us. We added and modified content to the Township website and improved our bi-weekly electronic newsletter. In April, the Township Committee will revive its Talk to the Township Committee sessions. One Saturday a month, we’ll meet constituents at a different site, including Maplewood Village, Springfield Avenue, Irvington Avenue, DeHart Park, the municipal pool and the DPW recycling center.

In 2025, Maplewood became a Certified Film Ready Community with the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission. Being a Film Ready Community heightens our visibility within the filming industry and beyond our borders, and generates local economic activity. We are enthusiastic about future filming opportunities.

The federal government’s attack on diversity and inclusion and its efforts to erase the history of certain people is contrary to the values we espouse. Let me be very clear that Maplewood will remain a welcoming community. We will continue to celebrate our diversity and be inclusive in our policy making, employee hiring and volunteer recruitment. Most people don’t know that about one-quarter of Maplewood’s population is foreign born with origins in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, particularly Haiti and Jamaica. We stand strong with our immigrant brothers and sisters and deplore the tactics of ICE and Homeland Security.

And with antisemitism rising around the nation, in New Jersey, and even in our towns, the Township Committee speaks with one voice in support of the Jewish community and we want you to know that we have your back. We will not be bystanders when antisemitism, racism, Islamophobia, and homophobia raise their ugly heads.

Art helps to reinforce a sense of belonging and cultural pride. Last year, the Division of Arts & Culture added Hispanic Heritage Month and Native American Heritage Month to the many cultural festivals in town. This year we will deepen our partnerships with local organizations to advance culturally aligned, community driven programming.

And with a grant of $700,000 from the state, improvements will be made to The Woodland, a cultural gem in our community. We’ll make structural upgrades in the roof, restore doors, and remove the aluminum siding on the building. We received other grants too, from the state and Sustainable Jersey, allowing us to complete two additions to the Maplewood Master Plan: the Historic Preservation Element and an Environmental Resource Inventory.

Last year, the municipal court found ways to increase its collections by 20% while reducing its overhead through technological upgrades and other operational efficiencies. Judge Clyde Otis, Prosecutor Annette DePalma and Court Administrator Ryan Bancroft now conduct virtual court sessions, eliminating in-person appearances. This gives the public flexibility in their work/life balance.

Looking forward, this will be an exciting year.

The World Cup is coming and Maplewood will be on board. We’ve put together a World Cup Celebration Planning Team to sponsor local activities like watch parties, youth soccer events, menu offerings, movies, art shows and reading activities. January 11th is the 100 day kick-off and we’ll be ready.

The Historic Preservation Commission is preparing to designate Maplewood’s first Historic District along Ridgewood Avenue. We’ll have community meetings in the next few months and look for your input as we move forward.

The country is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Maplewood has signed-on as an official RevolutionNJ Community and we’ll be involved in celebrating this important occasion. We will also acknowledge America’s ongoing challenge of fulfilling its founding ideals of equality and liberty for all.

One of the most exciting events will be the January 20th inauguration of Mikie Sherrill as New Jersey’s 57th governor, only the second woman to hold that position. Governor Sherrill knows Maplewood very well and has been here many times; in fact, in 2022 she came to an event in Janey’s and my backyard. We will create a strong working relationship with the Governor’s team so that they are aware of our needs and interests.

So here we are in 2026, clear-eyed about the challenges and opportunities ahead of us. Governing is a team sport; it needs all of us working with the same playbook. The Township Committee is fortunate to have a strong core of support from Administrator Patrick Wherry, Assistant Administrator Miriam Perez, Clerk Liz Fritzen and Attorney Jennifer Credidio.

We also have more than 100 volunteers who we’ve appointed to boards and committees. We rely on them to provide ideas, criticisms and new ways to tackle old problems.

And there is you, every resident and business owner plays a role in making Maplewood better. We are a compassionate community of doers and fighters. And when we work together, nothing can stop our progress.

I am very excited about the future of Maplewood. I hope you are too.

Thank you very much.