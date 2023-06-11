Elevated by the CannaBoss Lady Wins The New Jersey Cannabis Insider Awards 2023 CBD Shop of the Year Award

From Elevated by the CannaBoss Lady:

The New Jersey Cannabis Insider Awards 2023 has announced the winner of the CBD Shop of the Year Award, and it goes to Elevated by the CannaBoss Lady.

The New Jersey Cannabis Insider Awards is an annual event that honors businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions to the cannabis industry in New Jersey. The awards ceremony celebrates innovative and pioneering companies and individuals who are driving the cannabis industry forward.

The CBD Shop of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding CBD retailer that has shown dedication to providing high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and education to its customers.

Elevated by the CannaBossLady stood out as a unique and exceptional business that has demonstrated these qualities and more. Elevated by the CannaBossLady is a carefully curated and luxury CBD store located in Maplewood, NJ. The shop offers customers a selection of the finest, organic, and locally-sourced CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, lotions, and more. The team at Elevated by the CannaBossLady is committed to educating customers on the benefits of CBD and providing a welcoming, supportive, and safe environment.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Elevated by the CannaBossLady owner, Jill Cohen. “We have spent years building our company and our brand, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work. We want to thank our customers, our team, and the organizers of the New Jersey Cannabis Insider Awards for this incredible honor.”

The New Jersey Cannabis Insider Awards 2023 CBD Shop of the Year Award is a significant achievement for Elevated by the CannaBossLady, and it sets them apart as a leader in the New Jersey cannabis industry.

Elevated by TheCannaBossLady was founded in 2021, a women-owned CBD shop in the tri-state area. It offers a highly curated marketplace for online or in-person shoppers with a wide range of products and educational resources, including high quality CBD, edibles, wellness, skin care, intimacy, spirituality and beauty products to cultivate a modern cannabis lifestyle. TheCannaBossLady educates and empowers women to make knowledgeable choices when selecting cannabinoid products. In Summer 2023, Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary will open to offer discerning clientele craft cannabis. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About Jill Cohen

A South Orange resident, Jill Cohen is the owner and founder of TheCannaBossLady CBD Boutique and Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary. Ms. Cohen began her career in the advertising industry as a sales and experiential events specialist. She has more than 20 years of experience in business development, building relationships with top executives and event planning. Before she pivoted into the cannabis industry, she was an executive vice president at the International Advertising Association, where she managed financial operations, implemented operational strategies, and sold sponsorships to key international advertising executives. Her true passion has always been cannabis health and wellness because it supported her recovery from extreme anxiety and panic attacks caused by her tumultuous childhood. She found relief and healing from the medicinal power of the hemp plant. This led to an educational journey where she became a Certified CBD Consultant and brand ambassador for Potency no. 710 and TribeTokes.



