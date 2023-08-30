Elevated Cannaboss Lady Dispensary To Hold Soft Opening On Thursday, August 31

From Elevated Cannaboss Lady Dispensary:

Named CBD Shop of the Year, TheCannaBossLady is pleased to announce that on Thursday, August 31, Elevated Cannaboss Lady Dispensary opens for a soft launch in downtown Maplewood, NJ. It is the first adult-use recreational dispensary to open in Essex County that is solely woman-owned. Visitors will first enter a sleek waiting room area with a rotating art exhibit where they will be educated on the products available and their usage. A budtender awaits them inside the chic living room-style dispensary that offers everything from crystal pipes, bongs that look like vases to craft cannabis from local cultivators. The grand opening celebration is tentatively set for Saturday, October 21, 4:20 to 8:00 pm. For updates and information, visit cannabosslady.com and follow on Instagram @TheCannaBossLady @BossLadyElevated.

Soft opening: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Address: 9 Highland Pl, Suite 1, Maplewood, NJ

Hours of operation: 7 days a week, 10 am – 8 pm

Website: cannabosslady.com

Tagline – A higher level of wellness. We cater to those with a refined taste.

About Jill Cohen, Owner & Founder TheCannaBossLady

A South Orange resident, Jill Cohen is the owner and founder of TheCannaBossLady CBD Boutique and Elevated by TheCannaBossLady Dispensary. Ms. Cohen began her career in the advertising industry as a sales and experiential events specialist. She has more than 20 years of experience in business development, building relationships with top executives and event planning. Before she pivoted into the cannabis industry, she was executive vice president at the International Advertising Association where she managed financial operations, implemented operational strategies, and sold sponsorships to key international advertising executives. Her true passion has always been cannabis health and wellness because it supported her recovery from extreme anxiety and panic attacks caused by her tumultuous childhood. She found relief and healing from the medicinal power of the hemp plant. This led to an educational journey where she became a Certified CBD Consultant and brand ambassador for Potency no. 710 and TribeTokes. In 2021, she founded TheCannaBossLady boutique, the first women-owned CBD storefront in Maplewood Village, New Jersey. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About TheCannaBossLady

TheCannaBossLady was founded in 2021, a women-owned CBD shop in the tri-state area. It offers a highly curated marketplace for online or in-person shoppers with a wide range of products and educational resources, including high quality CBD, edibles, wellness, skin care, intimacy, spirituality and beauty products to cultivate a modern cannabis lifestyle. TheCannaBossLady educates and empowers women to make knowledgeable choices when selecting cannabinoid products. In 2023, TheCannaBossLady Dispensary opened to offer discerning clientele craft cannabis. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.