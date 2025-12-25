Maplewood

ICYMI: Maplewood Now Allows Residents in Multi-Family Homes to Purchase Overnight Parking

by The Village Green
The Village Green
In case you missed it, Maplewood Township now allows residents in two- or three-family homes with single-wide driveways in residential two-family (R-2-4) zoning districts to apply for and purchase overnight parking permits for one vehicle per household.

The parking permit, called a Type C permit, costs $600 per year and entitles the qualified permit holder to park one car (per unit) in front of their home, or the closest available parking space in the R-2-4 Zoning District, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. If purchased after June 30, the price is $300. It can be paid with monthly installments.

To qualify for a Type C permit, the following requirements must be met.

  • You must be a Maplewood resident in the R-2-4 Zoning District.
  • You must live in a two- or three-family home with a single-wide driveway.
  • You must own or lease the vehicle you want the permit for.
  • Your vehicle must be a private passenger automobile.

To see whether you live in the R-2-4 zoning district, check out the the teal colored area of Township zoning map.

You can also check whether your exact address lands in the R-2-4 zone by going to the Township’s website’s interactive map and entering your address and checking the box that says “zoning.” Then check to see if it says “zoning=R-2-4.”

To apply, go to the parking page on the Township’s website.

###

