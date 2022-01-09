January 9 Winter Weather Advisory From Maplewood Emergency Management

From the Maplewood, NJ Office of Emergency Management:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeast New Jersey from 7:00 am to 11:00 am tomorrow, January 9. Freezing rain and/or light snow are anticipated through late morning. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Power outages are also possible.

Maplewood Department of Public Works (DPW) staff will be working overnight, and will be salting the roads beginning at midnight. To assist in case of emergency, Maplewood’s Fire Department has brought in additional personnel to ensure that all Fire and EMS apparatuses are fully staffed for the duration of the storm.

Due to hazardous road conditions, residents are advised to use caution when driving and avoid driving whenever possible. Caution should also be used when walking on sidewalks, paths, and bridges. The Township is continuing to monitor the storm, and will alert the public via website, email, and Nixle if driving needs to be further restricted for public safety reasons.

Maplewood’s Police Station will remain open overnight as an emergency heating center; the DeHart Community Center may be opened as a heating center in response to community need. In the meantime, those in need of heat or shelter should contact the Maplewood PD non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234.