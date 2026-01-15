Just Like A Girl* Returns to The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center for Women’s History Month

From The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture is excited to announce the return of Just Like A Girl*, a collaborative exhibition celebrating the creativity, strength, and vision of young female* artists. Following the incredible response to last year’s exhibition, the show returns to The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center in celebration of Women’s History Month, on view March 7–29, 2026.

Young female artists ages 10–20 are invited to submit original artwork that challenges stereotypes and reclaims the phrase Just Like A Girl*, highlighting confidence, resilience, and self-expression across various art mediums. Artists are encouraged to interpret what it means to create, lead, and express oneself like a girl* through painting, photography, sculpture, poetry, mixed media, spoken word, and more.

Eligibility:

Open to all female* residents of Maplewood or South Orange, ages 10–20, including those who identify as non-binary. Individual artists and artist teams may apply with existing or in-progress work.

Key Dates:

Call for Art Opens: January 14, 2026

Submission Deadline: February 1, 2026

Opening Reception: March 7, 2026 – 4-7pm

Exhibition Dates: March 7–29, 2026 (Saturdays and Sundays 4-7pm)

How to apply?

Artists must complete this Google Form submission. Up to two works may be submitted; three works may be accepted if they are part of a series.

The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture looks forward to celebrating the powerful creative voices of young female artists and continuing the conversation around what it truly means to make art Just Like A Girl*.

Questions? For full details visit Just Like A Girl* – Call For Art — Maplewood Arts & Culture Contact Andrea Teutli at [email protected]