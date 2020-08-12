Karen Pisciotta, Voted New Maplewood Planning Board Chair, Remembers Jerry Ryan

Karen Pisciotta is the new Chair of the Maplewood Planning Board.

At the August 11 meeting of the Board, Mayor Frank McGehee nominated Pisciotta to fill the position for the remainder of Jerry Ryan’s term, which ends in December. Ryan, a former Mayor of Maplewood, passed away in May after a battle with cancer.

Pisciotta was elected by a unanimous vote.

“Thank you so much,” said Pisciotta. “I greatly appreciate the confidence of the members of this Board.”

Pisciotta also took the moment to remember Ryan: “I realize that Jerry’s passing was a great loss, not only for this board, but for our entire community. His knowledge of Maplewood was truly encyclopedic. I suspect that I’m not alone in saying that most of us can only aspire to know Maplewood with the level of detail and affection with which Jerry did. So while I can’t promise to bring his great wit and humor to our proceedings, I certainly hope to emulate his leadership, and the way he helped us and guided us to pragmatic solutions to the matters that came before us.”

Ed Bolden will remain in the position of Vice Chair. “I’m excited to work with you,” Pisciotta told Bolden.