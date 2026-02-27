‘Listen to Your Mother’ to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Twice as Many Storytellers

The “Listen to Your Mother” show is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with TWICE as many stories to make you laugh and break your heart, on May 1 and 2 at The Woodland.

One of our community’s most anticipated weekends, the “Listen to Your Mother” show is a collection of stories read live before an audience, aimed at celebrating motherhood.

In honor of their 10th production year, co-directors Brooke Lefferts, Deborah Goldstein and Sandy Rustin said they wanted to do something special and give back to the community that has supported the show for a decade, so they are producing two separate shows, instead of one.

They have announced 20 cast members: 10 readers for two shows each.

The following people will be performing in the show on Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m.:

Janet Coviello

Joanne Ruelos Diaz

Patricia Dunphy

Elizabeth Jannuzzi

Victoria Livingstone

Shanda McManus

Alice Miesnik

Ali Prato

Lia Romeo

Elise Sanchez

And the following people will perform in the show Saturday, May 2 at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.:

Mara Berger

Ali Greenberg

Haydee Izaguirre

Anu Mahadev

Margaret Manning

Eyrique Miller

Mollie O’Brien

Pat Ostrander

Jen Rondeau

Ran Wei

For many years, tickets to the show have sold out within days of going on sale, so adding a fourth performance is another way of allowing more people to come see what has become a SOMA tradition for many.

Rustin said the production team wanted to honor the community support for the show. “What better way than to share double the stories! Twenty cast members means twice as many neighbors, twice as many diverse voices, and twice as many opportunities to dive into motherhood,” she said.

Each year, the “LTYM” team supports a charity that focuses on the needs of women and children and this year, producers revealed the charity to which they will donate 10% of proceeds is called Oasis. It’s a non-profit that provides hot meals, clothing and social support to families living in poverty. They also provide access to educational programs to put kids on a path to success.

So, mark your calendars! The ”Listen to Your Mother” show will pack the Woodland again on May 1 and 2 and tickets will go on sale in April. There will be 10% discount if you buy tickets to the two different shows. Check out the LTYM website for details.