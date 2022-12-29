Maplewood 2023 Jitney & Parking Pass Update

From Maplewood Township, 12/29/22:

Since 2021, the Township has partnered with the ParkMobile app to allow people to pay for parking at metered locations. To present measures that allow for more on-demand services and credit and debit card payments, the Township is expanding our relationship with ParkMobile. One of the services we are looking into digitizing is “Commuter Parking,” which is traditionally done by going to our Clerk’s office during business hours, would be done through ParkMobile.

The Township wanted this to be launched by January, but the update to the ParkMobile app has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Because of this, the Clerk’s office will process Jitney and Parking passes as they traditionally have, but rather than give you a sticker, your information will be collected and put into a database which will be uploaded into the ParkMobile app.

Jitney passes and all other kinds of parking, such as overnight parking, merchant parking, parking at the Woodland, and for specific streets, will remain something you’ll have to go to the Clerk’s office to get during normal business hours.

Those who would like to pay for parking or a jitney pass for 2023 are welcome to do so now. Please use the 2023 Parking Permit Application.