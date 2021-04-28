Maplewood Township Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

From the Township of Maplewood:

ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today a new partnership with the Township of Maplewood, New Jersey, enabling residents and visitors to pay for parking on their mobile device. The ParkMobile app is now available at nearly 200 off-street spaces for commuters in the Train Station Lot and the Baker Street lot. ParkMobile replaces both the MobileNOW! and ParkSmarter apps.

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 23 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the “Start Parking” button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

ParkMobile offers all the same features and functionality as MobileNOW! and ParkSmarter but has a better user experience and is available in many more locations in the immediate area and across the country. Other differences include ParkMobile’s 24/7/365 customer service and additional payment options like PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

ParkMobile has a large base of users in New Jersey and across the Tri-State Area.

There are currently over 2 million users in the state where the app is available in most major cities, including Newark, Hoboken, New Brunswick, Jersey City, Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and more. Beyond the Garden State, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast corridor from Washington, DC., to Philadelphia, to New York City.

“The Township of Maplewood is very pleased to offer the popular ParkMobile app to our residents, commuters and visitors,” says Glenn Michalowski, Assistant Towsnhip Administrator. “This is the most widely used parking app in the state of New Jersey, making it an easy transition from the previous apps and helping us drive more contactless parking payments.”

“ParkMobile is excited to expand our availability in New Jersey with the launch of the Township of Maplewood,” says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. “We are available all across Garden State, making it quick and easy to use one app pay for parking wherever you go.”