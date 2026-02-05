Maplewood Announces Updated Jitney Schedules for Feb. 15-Mar. 14 Due to NJ Transit Construction

NJ Transit has announced that train service schedules will be affected beginning February 15 due to critical rail transfer work on the North Portal Bridge. Weekday Midtown Direct trains on the Morris & Essex (M&E) line — which includes Maplewood and South Orange — will be diverted to Hoboken from Feb. 15 through March 14. Weekend Midtown Direct trains will operate to and from Penn Station New York.

In order to accommodate the adjusted train schedules, Maplewood Township has updated the jitney schedules: