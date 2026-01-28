Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month with ‘A Century of Black History Commemorations’

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

In recognition of Black History Month, the Township of Maplewood, in collaboration with local nonprofit, community, cultural, and business partners, will present more than 20 artistic, cultural, and educational events throughout the month of February.

“This year marks Maplewood’s ninth annual Black History Month celebration, coinciding with a century of Black history commemorations nationwide,” Mayor Vic De Luca said. “For 100 years, these observances have preserved, uplifted, and expanded our understanding of Black history and culture. As we reflect on that legacy, we also recommit ourselves to confronting the racial inequities that continue to shape our society today.”

A Black History Month proclamation will be read on Tuesday, February 3rd, at 7:30pm at the Maplewood Township Municipal Building located at 574 Valley St., Maplewood Township, NJ, 07040.

The national 2026 Black History Month theme, “A Century of Black History Commemorations,” marks 100 years since the first organized celebration of Black history. “We remember Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who launched Negro History Week in 1926 to celebrate Black contributions to society,” said Township Committee Member Jane Collins-Colding. “We cannot let Black history be erased; it is an integral part of American history.”

Established by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), this year’s theme encourages communities to explore how Black history commemorations have expanded understanding, visibility, and recognition of Black life, culture, and contributions over the past century, and how these efforts continue to shape the future.

The Division of Arts & Culture proudly presents events taking place at multiple locations throughout Maplewood during the month of February. Community partners and event sponsors include:

Maplewood’s Department of Community Services

Maplewood Arts Council

Maplewood Memorial Library

Maplewood Village Alliance

Akuaba Fashions

Springfield Avenue Partnership

1978 Maplewood Arts Center

Durand-Hedden House

Maplewood Film Society

South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race

SOMA Justice

SOMA Action

Hilton Neighborhood Association

Maplewood Senior Center

South Mountain YMCA

Columbia High School

interACT

Astah’s Fine Art Gallery

[words] Bookstore

and additional community partners

For a full calendar of Black History Month events and activities, please visit: https://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/mbhm