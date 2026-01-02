Maplewood Christmas Tree Pickup Begins Monday, Jan. 5, Runs Through Month

Maplewood begins its Christmas tree pickup on Monday, January 5, and will continue weekly through the end of the month. (See schedule and map below.)

The township has also posted its “rules and regulations” for the pick up to its website and social media, and they are as follows:

Trees must be bare and free of all decor.

No wreaths or garlands will be accepted.

Do not put trees in the street after your final collection date.

DPW will not collect trees after the last scheduled collection date.

After that date, residents are responsible for disposing of their trees themselves.

According to the Department of Public Works, (DPW) weather and equipment failure may cause a delay in collection, but typically no more than 1 or 2 days. If DPW gets ahead of schedule, the team may come through your section early, but will return during your scheduled day. Christmas trees may also be disposed of at the Public Works Facility on Boyden Avenue until January 29.