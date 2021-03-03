Maplewood COVID-19 Cases ‘Moving in the Right Direction,’ Says Health Officer

Maplewood COVID-19 cases are trending downward and are “moving in the right direction,” according to an update from Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport on Tuesday.

In the period from January 1 through February 26, the current average was between 4 to 5 cases per day — down from around 7 cases per day in January.

“We are moving in the right direction, we just have to keep being vigilant and moving forward in this direction,” Davenport said.

Davenport reported that more than 4,000 vaccinations have been given to Maplewood residents at the five Essex county sites.

Davenport shared the latest groups that will now be eligible to receive the vaccine. Beginning on March 15, educators, childcare workers, transportation workers, public safety workers, and individuals experiencing homelessness or living in shelters will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Starting March 27, food production and distribution workers, eldercare, warehouse workers, social services support staff, election personnel, hospitality workers, medical supply workers, postal and shipping workers, clergy, and judicial employees will also be eligible.

Davenport praised the changes, saying they were inclusive of essential workers and “also includes our educators, including support staff for Pre-K through 12th grade settings.”

See more on the Maplewood COVID Health Portal.