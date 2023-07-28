Maplewood Hires Brian Wood as New Assistant Township Administrator

Maplewood recently hired Brian Wood as its new Assistant Township Administrator.

Wood, whose appointment was approved at the Township Committee’s July 18 meeting (see resolution below), will begin his role on August 14. His salary will be $93,000 per year.

“Mr. Wood has great, and varied experience working for the District of Columbia and, most recently, as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Auburn, ME,” said Township Administrator Patrick Wherry, who is also new to the township having started at his position on May 1. “He was chosen after an extensive search that resulted in over 60 applications for the position. We look forward to him starting in August.”

Wood replaces Bailey Barnett, who resigned in April after serving for two years under former Township Administrator Jerry Giaimis, who himself stepped down in December 2022. (Giaimis is currently suing the Mayor and certain members of the TC after claiming he was illegally forced to resign after acting as a whistleblower regarding an alleged bid-rigging scheme. In an affadavit filed as part of the lawsuit shortly before she resigned, Barnett appeared to back Giaimis’s claims.)

Woods served in his role in Auburn, ME for three years. See his LinkedIn profile here.

