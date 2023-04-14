Maplewood Hosting 2nd Master Plan Community Workshop April 15 at DeHart

From Maplewood Township (for more Village Green coverage of the Maplewood Master Plan process, visit here):

Maplewood is embarking on the second phase of community engagement for the Master Plan, and there will be many opportunities to be involved this spring! The steering committee and consultant team have been hard at work in developing draft strategies and recommendations, and are excited to share them with the community and get feedback. The Township will host an in-person, community-wide public workshop on the morning of April 15 at the DeHart Community Center. Additional virtual meetings are planned for smaller groups such as seniors, neighborhood associations, artists, and faith leaders. At each workshop or meeting, the consultants will present draft strategies and recommendations, and there will be opportunity for questions and comments from community participants. The in-person community-wide event will also offer opportunities for hands-on interaction with the steering committee members and consultant team. For more information, please see the workshop flyer below. If you would like to sign up for Master Plan updates, please send an email to masterplan@maplewoodnj.gov.