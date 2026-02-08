EnvironmentMaplewood

Maplewood Library Unveils its LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council

by The Village Green
On Saturday, January 31, the  Maplewood Memorial Library  celebrated the unveiling of its LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, recognizing the library as a regional showcase of sustainability and a leader in transforming the building industry.

The 32,000-square-foot, all-electric library is the only LEED Gold–certified public library in New Jersey. The building eliminates reliance on fossil fuels and features rooftop solar panels that offset more than 50% of its energy use.

“What makes this LEED Gold certification truly meaningful is the people behind it,” said Sarah Lester, director of Maplewood Memorial Library. “We gathered experts from many different fields, and everyone persevered through a challenging process without ever losing sight of our commitment to a sustainable, all-electric building. We’re especially proud that our solar panels now generate more than half of our energy needs. As the only LEED Gold public library in New Jersey – and nearly reaching Platinum status – this wasn’t about earning points, it was about doing what was right for our community.”

Members of library staff, architects, Township Committee members, Library trustees, foundation members, and the Library Sustainability team, including from left, Irene Langlois, Joanne Beckerich, Jennifer Sage, Robert McCoy, Nancy Adams, Lee Khun, Mayor Vic De Luca, Sarah Lester, Robert Marchman, Malia Herman, Peter Coombe, Fred Profeta, Jennifer Latimer, North Keeragool, Jane Collins-Colding, Diane Haase, Jody Lipsky, and Jennifer Hart. (Photo by Mason Levinson)

