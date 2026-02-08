Maplewood Library Unveils its LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council

On Saturday, January 31, the Maplewood Memorial Library celebrated the unveiling of its LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, recognizing the library as a regional showcase of sustainability and a leader in transforming the building industry.

The 32,000-square-foot, all-electric library is the only LEED Gold–certified public library in New Jersey. The building eliminates reliance on fossil fuels and features rooftop solar panels that offset more than 50% of its energy use.

“What makes this LEED Gold certification truly meaningful is the people behind it,” said Sarah Lester, director of Maplewood Memorial Library. “We gathered experts from many different fields, and everyone persevered through a challenging process without ever losing sight of our commitment to a sustainable, all-electric building. We’re especially proud that our solar panels now generate more than half of our energy needs. As the only LEED Gold public library in New Jersey – and nearly reaching Platinum status – this wasn’t about earning points, it was about doing what was right for our community.”