Maplewood Mayor Says Town Will Adjust Snow Response Plan: ‘We Did Fall Short’

When Maplewood was hit with a massive snowstorm on Monday, February 23 — MAPSO Weather reported local snow totals ranged between 18 and 28 inches — some neighborhoods in Maplewood reported that plowing was infrequent or delayed, including the Hilton and Lightning Brook neighborhoods. Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca addressed the problems with a statement at the March 3 Township Committee meeting:

On behalf of the Township Committee, I want to thank everyone who played a role in helping Maplewood recover safely from this historic snow storm. We especially want to thank our residents for their patience during this time.

The team at the Department of Public Works did an outstanding job under very difficult conditions. They worked non-stop for hours plowing and salting our streets.

We did fall short in a few areas. Snow removal in Section 1, the Hilton neighborhood, was not done to our standards nor in a timely fashion. On some streets, cars parked overnight impeding snow plowing. Our communications on the status of snow removal and the resumption of jitney services were not correct. We apologize for these shortcomings.

Our emergency management team met after the storm and we will be adjusting our snow response plan. Additionally, we will more clearly communicate to property owners about their responsibilities to shovel their sidewalks and clear paths to crosswalks. We’ve learned from this snowstorm and will make improvements for next time.

