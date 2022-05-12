Maplewood

Maplewood Memorial Day Parade Returns May 30, 2022 – Marchers Needed!

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

The Township of Maplewood’s annual Memorial Day Parade is back this year on Monday, May 30, 2022. The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. stepping off at Parker Avenue between Prospect and Maplewood Avenues by the Columbia High School parking lots.

The parade route continues up to Maplewood Avenue, thru Maplewood Village, down Baker Street slightly and under the Baker Street Bridge then left onto Dunnell Road past the train station, then right onto Oakview Avenue, thru the park, cross Valley Street to the front of the Maplewood Municipal Building for a ceremony. Let’s honor our Veterans!!!

Marchers needed and welcome. Please contact Elizabeth J. Fritzen, Township Clerk, to indicate that your group will be marching in the parade. Email to: twpclerk@twp.maplewood.nj.us.

(Veteran’s groups, dignitaries, Scout groups, Youth teams, Columbia High School Band, public safety cars and trucks.)

A photo from the 2015 Maplewood Memorial Day Parade

