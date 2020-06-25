Maplewood: Park Avenue Sewer to Be Repaired June 29

From Maplewood Township:

Our contractor is scheduled to begin emergency sanitary sewer repairs at Park Ave on or about Monday, June 29, 2020 at 7 am, weather permitting. This work is expected to take 1-2 days to complete and will require Park Ave to be closed to through traffic from Valley Street to Hubert Place. The contractor will work with residents to maintain access to driveways. Residents are asked to make alternative arrangements for on-street parking. This work may also cause some interruptions to sanitary service. The contractor will notify specific households with temporary interruptions as work progresses. We apologize for any inconvenience this work may cause, and we will do everything in our power to complete this as quickly and as safely as possible.