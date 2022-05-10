Maplewood Seeks Bidders for Baker Street Library Construction

Maplewood Township has embarked on a project to renovate the Main Library branch on Baker Street with final plans by Sage & Coombe Architects unveiled at a March 22 town hall. Now the township is advertising for construction bids on the more than $20 million project (see below). Architectural plans reveal a “light infused, technologically updated, LEED-certified building that encourages both quiet study and interaction, life-long learning and innovation while offering something for every member of our community.”

Deputy Mayor Vic DeLuca noted that the township had “put up” $12 million for the library renovations and that the state had provided a $8 million grant but more support is still needed. Those who wish to support the library and its renovation can donate here.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Maplewood Memorial Library, 129 Boyden Avenue, Maplewood, N.J. 07040 (hereinafter, the “Library”), and the Township of Maplewood, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, N.J. 07040 (hereinafter, the “Township”), are soliciting sealed bids for the MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT (hereinafter, “Project”). The Project is being bid as a lump sum general construction contract and consists of: Construction of the new Maplewood Memorial Library at 51 Baker Street, Maplewood, N.J. 07040.

The Project, which is designed to meet LEED Gold Certification, is described in greater detail in the Bid Documents.

On behalf of the Library and Township, sealed bids will be received at the office of Elizabeth J. Fritzen, Maplewood Township Clerk located at 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ 07040 prior to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at which time and place the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders shall submit an original and two paper copies and one digital copy on a Flash drive of their bid in a sealed envelope, clearly marked on the outside with the words “Maplewood Memorial Library Construction Project” and the name of the bidder. Bids may be submitted in person, by mail or delivery service prior to that time. Any bid submitted by mail or delivery service is done so at the sole risk of the Bidder. Late bids will be returned, unopened, to the bidder. The Library will not be responsible for late delivery; bidders shall assume full responsibility for timely delivery of their bids.

Bid Documents are available on the website of the Maplewood Memorial Library, www.maplewoodlibrary.org. Interested bidders must complete a registration form in order to download the Bid Documents. The registration form requires the following information: business name, address, phone number and fax number, and name, phone number and email of the contact person for the business. An interested bidder who completes the registration form will receive immediate access to the Bid Documents and a confirmation email that they have registered. Bid Documents will not be mailed, emailed or available for pickup or inspection. There is no fee for the Bid Documents.

Addenda, if any, shall be provided no later than seven days, Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays excepted, prior to the date for acceptance of bids, to any person who has submitted a bid or who registered for Bid Documents on the website of the Maplewood Memorial Library. Addenda will be provided in accordance with N.J.S.A. 40A:11-23. Additionally, addenda, if any, will be posted on the website of the Maplewood Memorial Library. Questions, in writing, will be considered in accordance with the inquiry deadline stated in the Instructions to Bidders.

A pre-bid meeting and walk through will be conducted at the project site, Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker Street, Maplewood, NJ 07040 at 10:00 a.m. prevailing time, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Due to the complexity of the project work, attendance by prospective bidders at this pre-bid meeting and walk through is strongly encouraged. Failure to attend the pre-bid meeting and walk through does not relieve a bidder of any obligations or requirements of the bid.

Bidders shall include the names of the following four (4) subcontractors: electrical; plumbing; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; and steel.

Bids must be made upon, and in accordance with, the bid forms set forth in the Bid Documents. Bids must include the unit price proposal sheet.

Bidders shall comply with the New Jersey Public Works Contractor Registration Act, N.J.S.A. 34:11-56.48 and New Jersey Prevailing Wage Act (N.J.S.A. 34:11-56.25, et. seq.).

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bond made payable to the Township of Maplewood in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the total bid amount, but not exceeding $20,000. If bidder provides a bid bond, it shall be issued by a surety authorized to do business in New Jersey. Bids must also be accompanied by a Consent of Surety stating that the surety will provide the bonds required by the Bid Documents, if bidder is awarded a contract.

The award or rejection of a contract for the Project shall be made within sixty (60) days of the bid opening date, except that the bids of any bidders who consent thereto may, at the request of the Library, be held for consideration for such longer period as may be agreed. The Library reserves the right, pursuant to applicable law, to reject any and all bids and to waive any and all non-material informalities in the bid.

Bidders are required to comply with the requirements of the Affirmative Action Act (N.J.S.A. 10:5-31 et. seq.) and N.J.A.C. 17:271, et. seq.