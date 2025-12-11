Maplewood Surveying Residents to See How They Use Public Arts and Culture Spaces

The Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture, in conjunction with the Maplewood Arts Council, wants to understand the ways in which Maplewoodians use public spaces for arts and culture activities.

So it is conducting a survey as part of a larger effort — the Space Utilization Project — which will provide the Township of Maplewood with the following:

A comprehensive, data-based understanding of the ways in which its public arts and culture spaces are used The impact of the events and activities at those spaces A detailed picture of which kinds of events and activities resonate most with the community

As part of the township’s goal of “creating community within a creative community,” leaders say they are working to build a future where impactful arts and culture experiences are accessible to the greatest number of people in all of our public settings.

Follow this link to take the survey.

For more information about the Division of Arts and Culture, visit the website.