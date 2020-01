The Maplewood Township Committee terminated Director of the Department of Public Works Calvin Bell on Tuesday after the town’s Business Administrator delivered a detailed account of Bell’s alleged insubordination, abuse of time, failure to report employee incidents and neglecting to pay outstanding invoices — in one case reportedly leading to . . .

